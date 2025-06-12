XTI Aerospace Inc [XTIA] moved up 65.57: Why It’s Important

XTI Aerospace Inc [NASDAQ: XTIA] closed the trading session at $5.05.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.02 percent and weekly performance of 164.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 274.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 639.41K shares, XTIA reached to a volume of 56965047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XTI Aerospace Inc [XTIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XTIA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XTIA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XTI Aerospace Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

XTIA stock trade performance evaluation

XTI Aerospace Inc [XTIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 164.40. With this latest performance, XTIA shares gained by 274.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.16% in the past year of trading.

XTI Aerospace Inc [XTIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

XTI Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

XTI Aerospace Inc [XTIA]: Institutional Ownership