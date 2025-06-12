Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT] moved down -12.51: Why It’s Important

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: WINT] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.70.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 5.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WINT stock has declined by -65.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.22% and lost -95.99% year-on date.

The market cap for WINT stock reached $2.56 million, with 3.56 million shares outstanding and 0.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, WINT reached a trading volume of 7698345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.56% in the past year of trading.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]: Institutional Ownership