Williams Cos Inc [WMB] stock Resumed by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $51

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $59.42.

Williams Cos Inc stock has also loss -1.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMB stock has inclined by 5.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.52% and gained 9.79% year-on date.

The market cap for WMB stock reached $72.55 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 6847737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $62.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Williams Cos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $58, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 35.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

WMB stock trade performance evaluation

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.00% in the past year of trading.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Williams Cos Inc [WMB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 12.69%.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128.7 million shares, which is approximately 10.5543%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 106.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in WMB stocks shares