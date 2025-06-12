why VICI Properties Inc [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.12

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $32.48.

VICI Properties Inc stock has also gained 3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has inclined by 1.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.62% and gained 11.19% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $34.32 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7660127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $34 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2025, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.19.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.81% in the past year of trading.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VICI Properties Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 4.48%.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153.88 million shares, which is approximately 14.7581%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 104.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.99 billion in VICI stocks shares;