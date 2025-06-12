why Target Corp [TGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.40

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] slipped around -2.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $98.11 at the close of the session, down -2.64%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 6797316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corp [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $102.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $130, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.80% in the past year of trading.

Target Corp [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings analysis for Target Corp [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to -1.46%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44.52 million shares, which is approximately 9.6255%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 32.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.85 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.8 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0073%.