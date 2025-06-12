why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.05

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] jumped around 1.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.79 at the close of the session, up 1.70%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 5658703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $64.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $79, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock. On December 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for SYF shares from 40 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.83.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.40% in the past year of trading.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Synchrony Financial’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.83 and a Current Ratio set at 3.83.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 15.94%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.27 million shares, which is approximately 12.5888%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.06 billion in SYF stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$1.69 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9683%.