why Salesforce Inc [CRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $352.14

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $265.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6555591 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Salesforce Inc stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.57%.

The market cap for CRM stock reached $254.21 billion, with 958.00 million shares outstanding and 931.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 6555591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salesforce Inc [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $352.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CRM stock. On May 27, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 367 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 6.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 12.57%.

Insider trade positions for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86.27 million shares, which is approximately 8.9488%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 74.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$19.17 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$12.38 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9941%.