why Novavax, Inc [NVAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.67

Novavax, Inc [NASDAQ: NVAX] closed the trading session at $7.09.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 5915000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax, Inc [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Novavax, Inc stock. On May 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 4 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax, Inc [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.98% in the past year of trading.

Novavax, Inc [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Novavax, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Novavax, Inc [NVAX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14.08 million shares, which is approximately 9.4861%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$149.98 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$122.32 million in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5118%.