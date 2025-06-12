why Mirion Technologies Inc [MIR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.60

Mirion Technologies Inc [NYSE: MIR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5816999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mirion Technologies Inc stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for MIR stock reached $4.68 billion, with 225.20 million shares outstanding and 215.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, MIR reached a trading volume of 5816999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mirion Technologies Inc [MIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIR shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Mirion Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

How has MIR stock performed recently?

Mirion Technologies Inc [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.87% in the past year of trading.

Mirion Technologies Inc [MIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mirion Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Earnings analysis for Mirion Technologies Inc [MIR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mirion Technologies Inc go to 19.47%.

Insider trade positions for Mirion Technologies Inc [MIR]

The top three institutional holders of MIR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 37.98 million shares, which is approximately 18.7826%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$235.05 million in MIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$214.6 million in MIR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.8822%.