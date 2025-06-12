why Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $116.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc [NASDAQ: GILD] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.79.

The one-year GILD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.37. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $116.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $115 to $132. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.93% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gilead Sciences, Inc Fundamentals:

Gilead Sciences, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc go to 25.82%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 120.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.6738%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.91 billion in GILD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$5.23 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1147%.