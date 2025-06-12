why DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.05

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [NYSE: DV] closed the trading session at $14.95.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DV reached to a volume of 5122975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $18.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $24 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stock. On February 28, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for DV shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.72.

DV stock trade performance evaluation

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, DV shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.93% in the past year of trading.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc go to 14.16%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 26.29 million shares, which is approximately 15.3185%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$435.43 million in DV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$327.47 million in DV stock with ownership which is approximately 9.7998%.