why Catheter Precision Inc [VTAK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Catheter Precision Inc [AMEX: VTAK] price surged by 165.06 percent to reach at $0.37.

The one-year VTAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.0. The average equity rating for VTAK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catheter Precision Inc [VTAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTAK shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Catheter Precision Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Catheter Precision Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catheter Precision Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

VTAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Catheter Precision Inc [VTAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 198.26. With this latest performance, VTAK shares gained by 104.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.46% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Catheter Precision Inc Fundamentals:

Catheter Precision Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Catheter Precision Inc [VTAK] Institutonal Ownership Details