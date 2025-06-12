why Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.89

Cabaletta Bio Inc [NASDAQ: CABA] closed the trading session at $1.75.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.91 percent and weekly performance of -20.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CABA reached to a volume of 13486917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $15.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Cabaletta Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabaletta Bio Inc is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

CABA stock trade performance evaluation

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.81. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 35.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.40% in the past year of trading.

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabaletta Bio Inc go to 3.54%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 5.55 million shares, which is approximately 11.2498%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$35.58 million in CABA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$29.01 million in CABA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8661%.