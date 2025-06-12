why Block Inc [XYZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.36

Block Inc [NYSE: XYZ] slipped around -0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $64.06 at the close of the session, down -0.65%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, XYZ reached a trading volume of 6401947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Block Inc [XYZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYZ shares is $66.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Block Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Block Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Outperform rating on XYZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Block Inc is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYZ in the course of the last twelve months was 32.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.26.

How has XYZ stock performed recently?

Block Inc [XYZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, XYZ shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.60% in the past year of trading.

Block Inc [XYZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Block Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

Earnings analysis for Block Inc [XYZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Block Inc go to 10.03%.

Insider trade positions for Block Inc [XYZ]