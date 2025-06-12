why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.93

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] loss -1.50% or -0.05 points to close at $3.29 with a heavy trading volume of 7260686 shares.

The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -30.44% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.19M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 7260686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM dropped their target price from $4 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2025, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On September 26, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 15.50 to 4.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.99% in the past year of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc go to 52.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30.51 million shares, which is approximately 9.489%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.33 million in AMC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$103.62 million in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4705%.