Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $4.14 billion, down -12.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.03.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $10.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.24% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Western Union Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 4.73%.

Western Union Company [WU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.6 million shares, which is approximately 11.401%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 33.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$414.03 million in WU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$272.84 million in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 6.594%.