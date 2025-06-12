Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Therealreal Inc [REAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.35%.

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock rose by 50.84%. The one-year Therealreal Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.0. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $610.71 million, with 113.09 million shares outstanding and 90.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 5358903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Therealreal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.25 to $2.75, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock. On June 29, 2023, analysts increased their price target for REAL shares from 1 to 1.85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Therealreal Inc [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.84% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Therealreal Inc Fundamentals:

Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Therealreal Inc [REAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3.22 million shares, which is approximately 3.0171%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.05 million in REAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$16.75 million in REAL stock with ownership which is approximately 1.228%.