Wall Street Analyst Upgrade EBay Inc [EBAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

EBay Inc [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $77.88.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.71 percent and weekly performance of 1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 6244726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBay Inc [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $67.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for EBay Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2025, representing the official price target for EBay Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EBAY stock. On December 10, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

EBay Inc [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.72% in the past year of trading.

EBay Inc [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EBay Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EBay Inc [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc go to 8.27%.

EBay Inc [EBAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62.08 million shares, which is approximately 12.3428%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in EBAY stocks shares