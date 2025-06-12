Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Devon Energy Corp [DVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Devon Energy Corp [NYSE: DVN] gained 2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $34.47 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 8700862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Devon Energy Corp [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for DVN stock

Devon Energy Corp [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.71% in the past year of trading.

Devon Energy Corp [DVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Devon Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Devon Energy Corp [DVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp go to 4.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Devon Energy Corp [DVN]

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75.71 million shares, which is approximately 12.0939%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.32 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.96 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6089%.