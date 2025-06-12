Wall Street Analyst Resumed Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [NYSE: CWAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.09%.

Over the last 12 months, CWAN stock rose by 14.87%. The one-year Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.62. The average equity rating for CWAN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.54 billion, with 270.74 million shares outstanding and 241.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, CWAN stock reached a trading volume of 10445181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWAN shares is $32.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $36, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on CWAN stock. On January 17, 2025, analysts increased their price target for CWAN shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWAN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.03.

CWAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CWAN shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.87% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.03 and a Current Ratio set at 5.03.

CWAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc go to 23.83%.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CWAN stocks are: PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 20.25 million shares, which is approximately 9.2729%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.1 million in CWAN stocks shares; and currently with ownership which is approximately 8.0492%.