Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Macy’s Inc [M]. What else is Wall St. saying

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.16 at the close of the session, down -1.70%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, M reached a trading volume of 5282828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $12.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On March 07, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for M shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 12.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.02% in the past year of trading.

Macy’s Inc [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -12.84%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc [M]

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33.95 million shares, which is approximately 12.2272%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$496.9 million in M stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$297.38 million in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5777%.