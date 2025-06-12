Wall Street Analyst Initiated Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.22.

Intuitive Machines Inc stock has also gained 1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUNR stock has inclined by 51.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.66% and lost -38.22% year-on date.

The market cap for LUNR stock reached $2.00 billion, with 117.14 million shares outstanding and 105.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, LUNR reached a trading volume of 5312238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $15.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on LUNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Machines Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23.

LUNR stock trade performance evaluation

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.89% in the past year of trading.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Machines Inc go to 47.67%.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.83 million shares, which is approximately 5.1346%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.13 million in LUNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.98 million in LUNR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2875%.