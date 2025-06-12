Wall Street Analyst Initiated Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] plunged by -$4.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $250.68.

Coinbase Global Inc stock has also loss -2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COIN stock has inclined by 30.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.05% and gained 0.96% year-on date.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $63.85 billion, with 210.96 million shares outstanding and 201.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.50M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 5946631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $269.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 12.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.52.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.67% in the past year of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coinbase Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc go to -3.64%.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.66 million shares, which is approximately 7.169%. FMR LLC, holding 11.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.45 billion in COIN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$2.44 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4589%.