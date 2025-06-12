Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $155.26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6007661 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson & Johnson stands at 0.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.85%.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $373.57 billion, with 2.41 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 6007661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $170.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNJ stock. On July 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for JNJ shares from 160 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 229.04 million shares, which is approximately 9.5164%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 198.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.97 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$19.45 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5298%.