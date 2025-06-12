Visa Inc [V] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $425

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $373.31 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, V reached a trading volume of 5561972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $388.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $322 to $368, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 35.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.96% in the past year of trading.

Visa Inc [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Visa Inc [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 12.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143.08 million shares, which is approximately 8.8872%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 127.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$33.48 billion in V stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$19.23 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5517%.