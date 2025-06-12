Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] fell -49.30% so far this year. What now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] closed the trading session at $21.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.30 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, VSCO reached to a volume of 5806240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $40 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $53, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on VSCO stock. On December 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for VSCO shares from 18 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.12% in the past year of trading.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co go to -1.20%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13.01 million shares, which is approximately 16.678%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$157.1 million in VSCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$58.13 million in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2177%.