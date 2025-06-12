Veru Inc [VERU] is 3.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $0.67.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.38 percent and weekly performance of 2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, VERU reached to a volume of 5600101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Veru Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 29.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.76% in the past year of trading.

Veru Inc [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veru Inc [VERU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veru Inc go to -0.00%.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7.86 million shares, which is approximately 5.3702%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 7.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.44 million in VERU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.94 million in VERU stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8252%.