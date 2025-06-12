Venture Global Inc [VG] moved down -1.64: Why It’s Important

Venture Global Inc [NYSE: VG] loss -1.64% or -0.28 points to close at $16.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5612349 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, VG reached to a volume of 5612349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Venture Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Venture Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venture Global Inc is set at 1.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Venture Global Inc [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41.

Venture Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Venture Global Inc go to -2.00%.

