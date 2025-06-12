Vaxart Inc [VXRT] Revenue clocked in at $47.40 million, down -23.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc [NASDAQ: VXRT] price surged by 28.30 percent to reach at $0.11.

The one-year VXRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.29. The average equity rating for VXRT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaxart Inc [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $13 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on VXRT stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VXRT shares from 13 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

VXRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaxart Inc [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.78. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.64% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Vaxart Inc Fundamentals:

Vaxart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

VXRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vaxart Inc go to -6.33%.

Vaxart Inc [VXRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14.76 million shares, which is approximately 7.9939%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.64 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.66 million in VXRT stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1579%.