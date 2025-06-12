Valley National Bancorp [VLY] moved down -1.54: Why It’s Important

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.95.

Valley National Bancorp stock has also gained 3.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLY stock has inclined by 2.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.84% and lost -1.21% year-on date.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $5.02 billion, with 560.03 million shares outstanding and 478.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 9701535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VLY stock. On November 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for VLY shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.61.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.78% in the past year of trading.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Valley National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 25.47%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71.14 million shares, which is approximately 13.9723%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$317.93 million in VLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$187.85 million in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2134%.