UBS slashes price target on KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] – find out why.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.25.

The one-year BEKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.69. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $22.70 to $24.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.54% in the past year of trading.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc ADR Fundamentals:

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 17.22%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43.13 million shares, which is approximately 3.6925%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$488.2 million in BEKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$358.21 million in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1675%.