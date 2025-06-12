TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA] is -85.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TNFA] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -6.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.16.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7721726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for TNFA stock reached $2.33 million, with 14.18 million shares outstanding and 13.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, TNFA reached a trading volume of 7721726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNFA shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNFA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has TNFA stock performed recently?

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, TNFA shares dropped by -16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.57% in the past year of trading.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Insider trade positions for TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA]