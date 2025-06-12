The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI] – find out why.

Tetra Technologies, Inc [NYSE: TTI] price surged by 18.93 percent to reach at $0.6.

The one-year TTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.1. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Tetra Technologies, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tetra Technologies, Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.82. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.28% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Tetra Technologies, Inc Fundamentals:

Tetra Technologies, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.54.

TTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tetra Technologies, Inc go to 59.51%.

Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.29 million shares, which is approximately 7.8387%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.29 million in TTI stocks shares.