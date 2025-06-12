The Benchmark Company lifts AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AbCellera Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ABCL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 6.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20067303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbCellera Biologics Inc stands at 7.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.06%.

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $964.10 million, with 298.36 million shares outstanding and 223.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 20067303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.47. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 56.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.77% in the past year of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.15 and a Current Ratio set at 10.15.

Earnings analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc go to 0.83%.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]

The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 27.53 million shares, which is approximately 9.3556%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 21.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$64.86 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$31.45 million in ABCL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.611%.