TD Cowen slashes price target on Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN] – find out why.

Franklin Resources, Inc [NYSE: BEN] jumped around 0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.54 at the close of the session, up 3.11%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 7008338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $19.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.95.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.53% in the past year of trading.

Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Franklin Resources, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc go to 4.08%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN]

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35.59 million shares, which is approximately 6.8913%. POWER CORP OF CANADA, holding 32.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$720.17 million in BEN stocks shares; and POWER CORP OF CANADA, currently with $$715.57 million in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1987%.