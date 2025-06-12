Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] Revenue clocked in at $7.22 million, up 54.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] price surged by 2.30 percent to reach at $0.06.

The one-year TSHA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.02. The average equity rating for TSHA stock is currently 1.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $8.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $1.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on TSHA stock. On January 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSHA shares from 23 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

TSHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Fundamentals:

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.35.

TSHA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSHA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc go to 11.06%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.1103%. RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 18.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$42.11 million in TSHA stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $$41.78 million in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0104%.