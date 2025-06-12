T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] is 4.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $230.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.63 percent and weekly performance of -4.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 6706560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $269.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2025, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on TMUS stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for TMUS shares from 240 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 5.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.43% in the past year of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 15.38%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 85.36 million shares, which is approximately 7.2957%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.99 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$6.47 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1394%.