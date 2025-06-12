Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] Stock trading around $4.73 per share: What’s Next?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [NYSE: INN] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5209525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Summit Hotel Properties Inc stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for INN stock reached $606.17 million, with 112.22 million shares outstanding and 106.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, INN reached a trading volume of 5209525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Summit Hotel Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on INN stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Hotel Properties Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for INN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for INN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

How has INN stock performed recently?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.29. With this latest performance, INN shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.04% in the past year of trading.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Insider trade positions for Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]

The top three institutional holders of INN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20.74 million shares, which is approximately 19.579%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$91.38 million in INN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$37.98 million in INN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9855%.