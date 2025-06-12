StoneCo Ltd [STNE] is 80.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $0.48.

The one-year STNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.06. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16.50 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2024, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while UBS kept a Buy rating on STNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.38% in the past year of trading.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd Fundamentals:

StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 15.34%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.2316%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$237.97 million in STNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$102.1 million in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7664%.