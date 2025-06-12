Stitch Fix Inc [SFIX] moved down -10.54: Why It’s Important

Stitch Fix Inc [NASDAQ: SFIX] loss -10.54% or -0.51 points to close at $4.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8995687 shares.

The daily chart for SFIX points out that the company has recorded -7.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, SFIX reached to a volume of 8995687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stitch Fix Inc [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on SFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for SFIX stock

Stitch Fix Inc [SFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.03% in the past year of trading.

Stitch Fix Inc [SFIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stitch Fix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Stitch Fix Inc [SFIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc go to 54.41%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stitch Fix Inc [SFIX]

The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11.98 million shares, which is approximately 9.6896%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$42.82 million in SFIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$38.49 million in SFIX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.5009%.