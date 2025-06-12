Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR [STKH] Stock trading around $1.64 per share: What’s Next?

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: STKH] loss -21.90% or -0.46 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 5150396 shares.

The daily chart for STKH points out that the company has recorded -83.52% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 68.90K shares, STKH reached to a volume of 5150396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR [STKH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKH shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 132.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for STKH stock

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR [STKH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.79. With this latest performance, STKH shares dropped by -45.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.72% in the past year of trading.

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR [STKH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR [STKH]