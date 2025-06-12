Solid Power Inc [SLDP] fell -1.06% so far this year. What now?

Solid Power Inc [NASDAQ: SLDP] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.87.

Solid Power Inc stock has also gained 28.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLDP stock has inclined by 65.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 70.00% and lost -1.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SLDP stock reached $335.41 million, with 182.45 million shares outstanding and 134.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 16014155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solid Power Inc [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

SLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.97. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.65% in the past year of trading.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Solid Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.90 and a Current Ratio set at 23.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Solid Power Inc [SLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solid Power Inc go to 17.79%.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.43 million shares, which is approximately 5.8706%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.12 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$7.5 million in SLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 2.5594%.