Snowflake Inc [SNOW] Stock trading around $208.61 per share: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%.

Over the last 12 months, SNOW stock rose by 58.99%. The one-year Snowflake Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.60 billion, with 333.64 million shares outstanding and 317.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 5133983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $230.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $230 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 6.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 91.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.99% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Snowflake Inc Fundamentals:

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

SNOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc go to 38.81%.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.5 million shares, which is approximately 6.7339%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.27 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.67 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7018%.