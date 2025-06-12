Serve Robotics Inc [SERV] Stock trading around $12.76 per share: What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc [NASDAQ: SERV] gained 5.45% or 0.66 points to close at $12.76 with a heavy trading volume of 7589756 shares.

The daily chart for SERV points out that the company has recorded 8.14% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, SERV reached to a volume of 7589756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SERV shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Serve Robotics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Serve Robotics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SERV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Serve Robotics Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SERV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 556.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for SERV stock

Serve Robotics Inc [SERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, SERV shares gained by 48.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 355.71% in the past year of trading.

Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Serve Robotics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.03 and a Current Ratio set at 38.03.

Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SERV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Serve Robotics Inc go to 13.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]

The top three institutional holders of SERV stocks are: NVIDIA CORP with ownership of 3.73 million shares, which is approximately 11.0284%. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.55 million in SERV stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $$1.8 million in SERV stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7366%.