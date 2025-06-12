Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] fell -49.12% so far this year. What now?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SGMO] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 0.72%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 6400008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SGMO stock. On April 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SGMO shares from 5 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has SGMO stock performed recently?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc go to 20.66%.

Insider trade positions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]

The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS LP with ownership of 20.09 million shares, which is approximately 9.8509%. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 14.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.04 million in SGMO stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $$4.26 million in SGMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8341%.