Sailpoint Inc [SAIL] Revenue clocked in at $904.42 million, up 2.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Sailpoint Inc [NASDAQ: SAIL] gained 14.66% or 2.88 points to close at $22.53 with a heavy trading volume of 9680382 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, SAIL reached to a volume of 9680382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $26.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sailpoint Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Sailpoint Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on SAIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sailpoint Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for SAIL stock

Sailpoint Inc [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.82.

Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sailpoint Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]