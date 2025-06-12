Rubrik Inc [RBRK] gain 35.95% so far this year. What now?

Rubrik Inc [NYSE: RBRK] gained 1.50% or 1.31 points to close at $88.86 with a heavy trading volume of 6533136 shares.

The daily chart for RBRK points out that the company has recorded 37.49% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, RBRK reached to a volume of 6533136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rubrik Inc [RBRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBRK shares is $110.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Rubrik Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Rubrik Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $77, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on RBRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubrik Inc is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBRK in the course of the last twelve months was 187.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for RBRK stock

Rubrik Inc [RBRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, RBRK shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.67% in the past year of trading.

Rubrik Inc [RBRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rubrik Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rubrik Inc [RBRK]

The top three institutional holders of RBRK stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 3.3 million shares, which is approximately 1.8352%. BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC, holding 2.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$84.61 million in RBRK stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $$74.72 million in RBRK stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3551%.