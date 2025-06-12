ROTH MKM slashes price target on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] – find out why.

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] gained 1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $110.59 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 5552494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $118.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Melius analysts kept a Hold rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.13% in the past year of trading.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 23.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.1082%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.91 billion in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.07 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3667%.