Rodman & Renshaw slashes price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] – find out why.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ADIL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.22%.

Over the last 12 months, ADIL stock dropped by -63.42%. The one-year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.0. The average equity rating for ADIL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.95 million, with 8.72 million shares outstanding and 8.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 608.70K shares, ADIL stock reached a trading volume of 13831374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

ADIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.22. With this latest performance, ADIL shares dropped by -25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.42% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

ADIL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 41.31%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 83605.0 shares, which is approximately 1.9988%. MANCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 48097.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$55312.0 in ADIL stocks shares; and MANCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$39498.0 in ADIL stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8211%.