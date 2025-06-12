Renovaro Inc [RENB] moved down -9.41: Why It’s Important

Renovaro Inc [NASDAQ: RENB] loss -9.41% or -0.04 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 33545061 shares.

The daily chart for RENB points out that the company has recorded -80.53% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, RENB reached to a volume of 33545061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Renovaro Inc [RENB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renovaro Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for RENB stock

Renovaro Inc [RENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.37. With this latest performance, RENB shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.28% in the past year of trading.

Renovaro Inc [RENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Renovaro Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Renovaro Inc [RENB]

The top three institutional holders of RENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5.64 million shares, which is approximately 5.864%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 3.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.4 million in RENB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.02 million in RENB stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7957%.